Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.15 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Laurentian cut shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$15.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.09.

IIP.UN opened at C$15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.68. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.50 and a 1 year high of C$16.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

