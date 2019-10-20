Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. ValuEngine raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In related news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,021,995.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $9,961,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 112.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.65. 1,804,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,973. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

