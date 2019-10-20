Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Given a $2.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) has been assigned a $2.00 target price by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 153.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpace Diagnostics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of IDXG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 66,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,528. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.29. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 65.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $468,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 319,154 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

