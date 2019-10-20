International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

IMXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $14.19 on Friday. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $554.55 million, a PE ratio of -283.80 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $82.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, major shareholder William Velez sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $95,680.00. Also, insider Solomon Cohen sold 16,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $210,477.00. Insiders sold 124,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,157 over the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2,942.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 958,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 61.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 298,987 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter valued at about $3,373,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 207.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

