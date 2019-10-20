InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 7,160.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its position in InterDigital Wireless by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in InterDigital Wireless by 4.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in InterDigital Wireless by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in InterDigital Wireless by 6,828.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

InterDigital Wireless stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.05. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.88.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 9.56%. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

