Integrated Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Shares Down 4.3%

Integrated Cannabis Co Inc (OTCMKTS:ICNAF)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 5,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 91,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

About Integrated Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ICNAF)

Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc provides life enhancement products in Canada. The company owns license for X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. It markets and sells dietary supplements for nonmedical use primarily cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, as well as non-cannabis infused sprays.

