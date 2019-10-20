Insightshares Patriotic Employers ETF (NYSEARCA:HONR) Shares Up 0.4%

Insightshares Patriotic Employers ETF (NYSEARCA:HONR) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $26.30, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Insightshares Patriotic Employers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insightshares Patriotic Employers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.