Insider Selling: Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells 3,632 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total value of C$20,520.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,470.
Shares of TSE POU opened at C$5.28 on Friday. Paramount Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$5.13 and a 12 month high of C$12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.09.
Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$218.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$216.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Paramount Resources Company Profile
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.
