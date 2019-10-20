Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $162,600.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,327.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $159,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michael Rice sold 14,571 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $282,094.56.

On Monday, September 9th, Michael Rice sold 14,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $272,020.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Michael Rice sold 9,905 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $178,983.35.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Michael Rice sold 9,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $153,630.00.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $16.33 on Friday. BioLife Solutions Inc has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $22.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.15 million, a PE ratio of 116.64 and a beta of 1.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BLFS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. 45.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.