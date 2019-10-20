Insider Selling: Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells $1,312,200.00 in Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $1,312,200.00.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Frank Calderoni sold 54,779 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $2,867,680.65.

On Thursday, September 12th, Frank Calderoni sold 33,507 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,611,686.70.

On Monday, July 29th, Frank Calderoni sold 51,404 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $2,976,805.64.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Frank Calderoni sold 49,526 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $2,861,117.02.

On Monday, July 22nd, Frank Calderoni sold 49,703 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $2,784,859.09.

Shares of PLAN opened at $44.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79. Anaplan Inc has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.59.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 50.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Anaplan from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,110,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,198,000 after buying an additional 3,053,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,004,000 after buying an additional 5,731,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,659,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,289,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after buying an additional 1,132,043 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,460.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,053,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,662,000 after buying an additional 1,973,737 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

