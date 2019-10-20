Insider Selling: ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) VP Sells $60,202.00 in Stock

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) VP Roger D. Shannon sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $60,202.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $9.63 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.18 million, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.24.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $156.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 757.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 23.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

