Insider Selling: ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) VP Sells $60,202.00 in Stock

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) VP Roger D. Shannon sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $60,202.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $9.63 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.18 million, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.24.
ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $156.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
ADTRAN Company Profile
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.
See Also: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.