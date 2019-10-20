Insider Buying: Velocity Composites PLC (LON:VEL) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Velocity Composites PLC (LON:VEL) insider Andrew Beaden bought 25,000 shares of Velocity Composites stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

Andrew Beaden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Velocity Composites alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, Andrew Beaden bought 50,000 shares of Velocity Composites stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,760.09).

VEL opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and a PE ratio of -12.25. Velocity Composites PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 15.03 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 32.96 ($0.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Velocity Composites in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Velocity Composites Company Profile

Velocity Composites plc manufactures advanced carbon fiber and ancillary material kits for use in the production of aircraft in the United Kingdom. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.