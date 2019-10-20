Insider Buying: Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) insider (Manny) Pohl Emmanuel purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $92,350.00.

FSI stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 million and a PE ratio of 18.43. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 121,424 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.