INO COIN Price Tops $1.85 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00022517 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. INO COIN has a market cap of $333.89 million and approximately $6,689.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00223431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.01155964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029341 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00089033 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

INO COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

