Inlet Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.5% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 164,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 344.4% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 68,329 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 86,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $121.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.81 and its 200 day moving average is $112.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

