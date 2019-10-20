Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 19,817.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 154.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,848,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 23.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,611,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,471,000 after purchasing an additional 873,152 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter valued at $96,016,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 97.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,798,000 after purchasing an additional 580,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $128.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.39.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.56.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,601.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

