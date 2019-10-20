Imperial Capital Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie set a $16.00 target price on AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised AMC Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.95 million, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 253.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 126.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 48.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 615.38%.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

