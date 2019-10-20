II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Get II-VI alerts:

IIVI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum set a $53.00 price target on shares of II-VI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of II-VI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.91.

IIVI stock opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. II-VI has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. II-VI had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $687,300. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.