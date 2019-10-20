IDEX Membership Market Cap Reaches $314,380.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for approximately $157.19 or 0.01910719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $314,380.00 and approximately $293.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00041588 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.29 or 0.06069746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001047 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000161 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00042420 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

