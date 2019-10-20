IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Given a $80.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) has been given a $80.00 price objective by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IBKC. ValuEngine lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stephens set a $89.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

IBERIABANK stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.65. 795,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average of $74.76. IBERIABANK has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $313.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IBERIABANK will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $1,068,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,031 shares in the company, valued at $21,292,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jefferson G. Parker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $758,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,195.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,943. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 43.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in IBERIABANK by 38.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in IBERIABANK by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.