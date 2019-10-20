Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on Iberdrola in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IBDRY opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.30. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82.

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

