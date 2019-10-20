Hyperion (HYN) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0553 or 0.00000686 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, CoinExchange, Bibox and Hotbit. Hyperion has a market cap of $17.53 million and approximately $391,693.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00226422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.14 or 0.01154052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00089573 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bgogo, Hotbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.