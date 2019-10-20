HyperCash (HC) Price Tops $1.40 on Major Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $62.27 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00017076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, HitBTC, Gate.io and TOPBTC. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00223203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.01166448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029305 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00089244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,384,738 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Coinnest, OKEx, TOPBTC, Kucoin, Huobi, HitBTC, Binance, Allcoin, EXX, Bithumb, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

