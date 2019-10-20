Hydro Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,591.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $6,591.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Ethfinex, DDEX and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00042041 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $486.49 or 0.06077268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001053 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00042504 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, DDEX, HADAX, Ethfinex, OKEx and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

