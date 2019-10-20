Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HURN. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark set a $60.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ:HURN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.86. 71,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.07. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.51 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,938,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $46,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,012.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,486. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 39,865 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,586,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

