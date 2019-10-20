Huobi Token Reaches Market Cap of $802.43 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $802.43 million and $72.70 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $3.43 or 0.00041578 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Huobi, DDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.94 or 0.05994212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001041 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00042529 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,205,523 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DDEX, Gate.io, Bibox and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

