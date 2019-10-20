Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Decreased by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1,110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $289.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.19. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $225.65 and a 12 month high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.30.

In other Humana news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

