Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 155 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,200,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,841,880,000 after acquiring an additional 411,655 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,398,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,898,000 after acquiring an additional 46,928 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1,092.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,332 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,367,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,189,000 after acquiring an additional 174,165 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $130.71 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.55 and its 200-day moving average is $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

