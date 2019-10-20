Hudson Executive Capital Lp Sells 13,842 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 13,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $866,232.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hudson Executive Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 3,909 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $244,820.67.

On Thursday, October 10th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 7,829 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $470,992.64.

On Monday, October 7th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 4,901 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $294,599.11.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 100 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 1,112 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $66,786.72.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.61 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 395.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

