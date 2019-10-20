Hudson Executive Capital Lp Sells 13,842 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 13,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $866,232.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hudson Executive Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 3,909 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $244,820.67.
- On Thursday, October 10th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 7,829 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $470,992.64.
- On Monday, October 7th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 4,901 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $294,599.11.
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 100 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 1,112 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $66,786.72.
Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.59.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 395.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.
