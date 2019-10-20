Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.75.

HMHC stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.87. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.91 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,684,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,222,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 484,924 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

