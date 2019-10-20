Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Given a $180.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) has been assigned a $180.00 target price by stock analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.55.

Shares of HON traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.57. 3,817,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,301. The company has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.97 and its 200-day moving average is $168.38. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 887.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

