Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Raised by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 513.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.55.

Honeywell International stock opened at $165.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $178.47. The firm has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.