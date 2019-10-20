Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.40 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of Home Bancshares stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. Home Bancshares has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $20.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.98.

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $137,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,202.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 30,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $589,270.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,346.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,025,831. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

