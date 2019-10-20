Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 116 ($1.52) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.40) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.61 million and a P/E ratio of 76.43. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a one year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 109.50 ($1.43).

