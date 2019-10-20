H&H International Investment LLC Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

H&H International Investment LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,439,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 438,800 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 48.8% of H&H International Investment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $770,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,932,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Apple by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $236.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1,063.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.27. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $238.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.