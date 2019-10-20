HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Gap Up to $2.89

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $2.89. HEXO shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 132,064 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of HEXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 6,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 949,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 336,897 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,707,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares during the period.

HEXO Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

