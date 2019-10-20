Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,910,000 after buying an additional 7,924,250 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 12,802,125 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,092,000 after buying an additional 540,611 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,773,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,751,000 after buying an additional 261,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,802,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,087,000 after buying an additional 378,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPY stock opened at $298.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $302.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.97.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.