Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $151.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $119.35 and a 12 month high of $154.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.71 and its 200 day moving average is $149.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

