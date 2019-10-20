Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $4.12 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $122,138,000 after buying an additional 694,262 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 203,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76. The company has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

