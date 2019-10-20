Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €95.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.50 ($100.58) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.85 ($107.96).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €93.78 ($109.05) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($150.76). The company’s fifty day moving average is €91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €88.69.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

