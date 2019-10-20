Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $173.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.92 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $44.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth approximately $12,956,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 192,575 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 52.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,477,000 after acquiring an additional 189,091 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 162.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 120,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth $3,009,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

