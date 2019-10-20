Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

HR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of HR stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $34.03. 493,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,860. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $34.39.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.50 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,990,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,361,000 after buying an additional 209,843 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 391,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after buying an additional 47,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

