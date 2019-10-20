Head-To-Head Survey: Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) vs. VirTra Systems (OTCMKTS:VTSI)

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) and VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Energy Group and VirTra Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Energy Group -93.89% -130.92% -17.64% VirTra Systems -15.97% -18.35% -11.81%

3.5% of VirTra Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of VirTra Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viking Energy Group and VirTra Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Energy Group $7.97 million 1.86 -$15.12 million N/A N/A VirTra Systems $18.08 million 1.16 $820,000.00 $0.10 27.00

VirTra Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

Risk & Volatility

Viking Energy Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirTra Systems has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Viking Energy Group and VirTra Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A VirTra Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

VirTra Systems has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 97.53%. Given VirTra Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VirTra Systems is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Summary

VirTra Systems beats Viking Energy Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its properties include 16 producing wells, 17 non producing wells, and 2 salt water disposal wells. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Viking Energy Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Viking Investments Group, LLC.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc. develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators. The company also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

