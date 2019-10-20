Head to Head Contrast: Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) and Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) and Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Whiting USA Trust II and Black Ridge Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting USA Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Ridge Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Whiting USA Trust II and Black Ridge Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting USA Trust II 33.72% 119.60% 117.29% Black Ridge Oil & Gas N/A -172.96% -1.42%

Dividends

Whiting USA Trust II pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 66.3%. Black Ridge Oil & Gas does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Whiting USA Trust II has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Ridge Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Whiting USA Trust II and Black Ridge Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting USA Trust II $18.92 million 0.89 $18.11 million N/A N/A Black Ridge Oil & Gas $1.00 million 8.16 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Whiting USA Trust II has higher revenue and earnings than Black Ridge Oil & Gas.

Summary

Whiting USA Trust II beats Black Ridge Oil & Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whiting USA Trust II

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions. As of December 31, 2018, its oil and gas properties included interests in approximately 367.8 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 46 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 10 states. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas. Whiting USA Trust II is a subsidiary of Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

About Black Ridge Oil & Gas

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. focuses on acquiring, investing in, and managing the oil and gas assets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

