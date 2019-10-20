Head to Head Comparison: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) & Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Credit Real Estate has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Colony Credit Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $954.51 million 11.64 $156.12 million $4.77 24.05 Colony Credit Real Estate $115.54 million 15.70 -$168.50 million $0.70 20.16

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Credit Real Estate. Colony Credit Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Camden Property Trust and Colony Credit Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 5 10 0 2.67 Colony Credit Real Estate 0 0 2 0 3.00

Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $106.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.03%. Colony Credit Real Estate has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.11%. Given Colony Credit Real Estate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Colony Credit Real Estate is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Colony Credit Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 16.05% 4.48% 2.51% Colony Credit Real Estate -269.57% 1.74% 0.57%

Dividends

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Colony Credit Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Camden Property Trust pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Credit Real Estate pays out 248.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Colony Credit Real Estate on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 56,858 apartment homes in 167 properties. Camden was recently named by FORTUNE® Magazine for the eleventh consecutive year as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America, ranking #24.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.