Head to Head Analysis: TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) versus China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) and China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TERNA RETE ELET/ADR and China Shenhua Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TERNA RETE ELET/ADR $2.33 billion 5.57 N/A N/A N/A China Shenhua Energy $39.91 billion 0.98 $6.67 billion $1.34 5.86

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TERNA RETE ELET/ADR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TERNA RETE ELET/ADR and China Shenhua Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TERNA RETE ELET/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A China Shenhua Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of TERNA RETE ELET/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of China Shenhua Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TERNA RETE ELET/ADR and China Shenhua Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TERNA RETE ELET/ADR N/A N/A N/A China Shenhua Energy 17.34% 3.79% 2.52%

Dividends

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. China Shenhua Energy pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Shenhua Energy beats TERNA RETE ELET/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TERNA RETE ELET/ADR

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures. In addition, the company designs, produces, markets, and repairs industrial and power transformers; develops renewable energy projects; and offers energy solutions, telecommunications, and operation and maintenance services for third parties, as well as undertakes private interconnector projects. Further, it owns the national transmission grid in Italy with approximately 72,800 kilometers of high voltage lines; and 25 interconnection lines. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal, power, railway, port, shipping, and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had the recoverable coal reserves of 14.95 billion tones. Its Power segment generates and sells electric power to power grid companies. This segment generates electric power through coal, thermal, wind, water, and gas. The company's Railway segment provides railway transportation services. Its Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The company's Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. Its Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Beijing, China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of Shenhua Group Corporation Limited.

