Head-To-Head Analysis: Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) and Equitable Financial (NYSE:EQFN)

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Equitable Financial does not pay a dividend. Provident Financial Services pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Provident Financial Services has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services 29.23% 9.28% 1.29% Equitable Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Equitable Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services $418.51 million 3.96 $118.39 million $1.82 13.67 Equitable Financial $17.48 million 2.18 $1.57 million N/A N/A

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Provident Financial Services and Equitable Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Services 0 2 1 0 2.33 Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.50%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than Equitable Financial.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Equitable Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans. The company also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, it provides trust and estate administration services; and asset management services comprising investment management, asset allocation, trust and estate administration, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, and family office services to individuals, municipalities, non-profits, corporations, and pension funds. Further, the company sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 84 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans. It also offers retail brokerage services under the Equitable Wealth Management name; and invests in securities. Equitable Financial Corp. operates through its main office in Grand Island, Nebraska; one full-service branch in each of Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha, Nebraska; and one additional limited service branch in Grand Island. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska. Equitable Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Equitable Financial MHC.

