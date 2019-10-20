HC Wainwright Increases Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $25.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.89, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $21.45.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $116.49 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.