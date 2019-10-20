Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Insider Sells $326,266.50 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) insider Natalie Sacks sold 24,150 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $326,266.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $13.00 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 9.47.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 183.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 151,644 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 216.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 201,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

