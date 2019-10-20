Harley-Davidson (HOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Jones sold 11,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $417,722.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $336,561.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,510 shares of company stock worth $1,626,297 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

